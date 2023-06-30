© 2023 KDLL
SCOTUS rules against Colorado on LGBTQ rights case

Published June 30, 2023 at 4:06 AM AKDT

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 long ideological lines that the First Amendment bars Colorado from “forcing a website designer to create expressive designs speaking messages with which the designer disagrees.”

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Imani Gandy, editor at large for Rewire News Group and co-host of the podcast “Boom! Lawyered.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

