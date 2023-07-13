© 2023 KDLL
Deep-sea mining: Climate solution or ecological threat?

Published July 13, 2023 at 2:00 AM AKDT
San Diego, CaliforniaJune , 2021Andrew K. Sweetman, professor and research leader at the Lyell Centre for Earth, Marine Science, and Technology at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland explains how sample are obtained from deep in the ocean as part of the research to see the effects mining will have on the environment in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. He was one of the scientist invited to take part in research by Gerard Barron, Chairman and CEO of The Metals Company, who hopes that his company will be able to mine the seafloor for nickel, cobalt, manganese in the Pacific Ocean. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
The International Seabed Authority is meeting to devise regulations that could allow mining of the deep ocean floor for minerals needed for green energy technology.

But bringing those minerals to the surface could disrupt delicate deep-sea ecosystems.

Nevertheless, a U.N. body is now poised to begin accepting applications for ocean floor mining.

“It’s continuing the story of humanity’s age-old ambition to use up the resources that they’ve go on earth and look for the next one and push into new frontiers,” Helen Scales says. “The deep ocean really is the final frontier we have, it really is the last vast space that we have not fully occupied as humanity.”

Today, On Point: Mining the deep sea.

Guests

Gerard Barron, chairman and CEO of The Metals Company.

Helen Scales, marine biologist, writer. Author of many books, including “The Brilliant Abyss: Exploring the Majestic Hidden Life of the Deep Ocean, and the Looming Threat That Imperils It” and “Eye of the Shoal: A Fishwatcher’s Guide to Life, the Ocean, and Everything.”

Andrew Sweetman, deep-sea ecologist. Leader of the Seafloor Ecology and Biogeochemistry research group at the Scottish Association for Marine Science.

Also Featured

Alanna Smith, conservation program manager at Te Ipukarea Society in the Cook Islands.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

