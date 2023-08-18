SexyyRed, 454 and more: Four songs that tell us about the future of rap
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Mano Sundaresan and Millan Verma, co-editors of the music website No Bells. We define the sound of 2020s hip-hop and rap and speculate on the future of the genre.
2020s hip-hop and rap playlist, from Mano Sundaresan and Millan Verma
“Ice Age + Tales of the Hood” by 454
“Na Na Na” by Lay Bankz
“Shmackin Town” by AYOOLii
“NOSEDIVE” by Kenny Mason
“Hellcats SRTs” by SexyyRed
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
