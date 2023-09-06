Alaska World Arts Festival returns for its fifth year on Sept. 7

The fifth annual Alaska World Arts Festival begins Thursday.

From its conception in 2019, the festival has included workshops, classes, films, and performances each year to build global connections using the arts.

Festival producer and founder Sally Oberstein attended other world arts festivals and, noticing Homer’s lack of a similar event, organized the first Alaska World Arts Festival in 2019. The first year hosted The Fab Four, Tom Bodett, QUIXOTIC, and local performing artists.

This year, local talent returns boasting an array of mediums like music, poetry, and performance.

One of the first big events this year is performances by visiting multimedia tribute band ABBAFAB. The band has toured around the U.S. and abroad and is coming to the Mariner Stage on Thursday and Alice’s Champagne Palace the following day.

Throughout the month of September, there will be more performances and music, along with an online writing workshop available upon registration.

Oberstein said the host, playwright Gary Garrison will discuss various dramatic elements.

“It is going to be on Zoom, so everyone is welcome to attend. It will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on both Sunday, the 10th, and the 17th,” Oberstein said.

A local comedy improv group, Fresh Produce, will present a variety of scenes, stories, games, and magic.

“That event is happening on Thursday, September 14th, at The Art Barn, with limited seating available. It’s some comedy, and some non-comedy, but all improvisational,” Oberstein said.

Among the local performances, a few musicians will showcase their music including Luna&Ursus, Jake Schlapfer, and Silas Jones, each with their own sound and style. Each lunch event will be at Lands End on the Homer Spit.

The first “Live-at-Lunch” concert features 17-year-old Silas Jones on Saturday. He will play bluegrass and modern fingerstyle guitar along with banjo, fiddle, bass, and ukulele.

“So I've got Silas Jones at noon on Saturday, September 9. He is a local songwriter, and singer-songwriter, guitar player. He is a young man and that's I think one of the most remarkable things about Silas is that he's 17 years old and he is a guitar virtuoso. He's just remarkable,” Oberstein said.