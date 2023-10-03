Early election results show no change to Homer city council and second failed utility sale

Municipal elections across the Kenai Peninsula Borough are closed, and unofficial results are starting to roll in. As of an 8:58 p.m. update, a majority of districts are reporting, showing close races across the peninsula.

Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, and absentee voting opened on Sept. 18. Turnout so far is at 11.5% across the borough.

Homer City Council

Four candidates are running for two open seats on Homer City Council. Preliminary results have incumbent Rachel Lord in the lead with 36%, or 403 votes. Incumbent Caroline trails with 32%. Newcomer Joni Wise follows them with 25% of the vote. Dan Hasche had 6% of the vote, and the remaining 1% are write-in votes. There are still 367 absentee ballots to be verified, and 34 outstanding mail ballots.

Assembly Homer Seat

With one district reporting and 13.43% of votes counted, former Borough Assembly Member Kelly Cooper leads with 56.7%, or 369 votes. Former Homer City Council Member Heath Smith has 43.4%, or 282 votes, and there is 1 unresolved write-in.

Seward City Council

In Seward, three candidates are running for two open seats on the city council. Incumbent Robert Barnwell is leading with 225 votes, or 47.1%. Julie Crites trails by two votes at 46.8%, and Brad Snowden has 6% of the vote.

Seward Ballot Propositions

Unofficial results suggest that the proposition for the city to sell its electric utility to Homer Electric Association failed, with 46% of the vote out of the 60% needed to pass. This would be the second time the proposition failed. The proposition to change that threshold to 50% also failed with 39% yeses.

Assembly Nikiski Seat

In Nikiski, incumbent Peter Ribbens, who was appointed to the seat earlier this year, is leading by just five votes: he has 50.3%, or 367 votes. Challenger Adam Bertoldo currently has 49.7%, or 362 votes. The Tyonek precinct has yet to report.

Assembly Sterling Seat

Incumbent Bill Elam is leading in the race for the Sterling assembly seat, with 80%, while Nissa Savage has 20%.

Board of Education Central Seat

In the school board’s central district, which includes Kasilof and Ninilchik, Board of Education President Debbie Cary is falling behind challenger Dianne MacRae, who currently has 52%, or 223 votes. Cary has just 48%, at 209 votes.

Board of Education Nikiski Seat

Incumbent Jason Tauriainen currently leads with 57% of the vote for Nikiski’s board of education seat. Challenger Lyndsey Bertoldo has 43%.

Board of Education Sterling Seat

In Sterling, Kelly Cizek has a major lead over incumbent Beverly Romanin. Cizek currently holds 66% of the vote, while Romanin has 34%.

Uncontested Races

Borough Mayor Peter Micciche is running unopposed for his first full term, after winning a special election in February. Ryan Tunseth is unopposed in his race for the borough assembly’s Kenai seat, after incumbent Richard Derkevorkian chose not to run for reelection. Incumbent Penny Vadla is the sole candidate for the Board of Education’s Soldotna seat.

Soldotna City Council and Mayor

Incumbent Dan Nelson is ahead in the race for Seat D, with 69% to Garrett Dominick’s 31%. Mayor Paul Whitney and Councilmember Chera Wackler are running uncontested.

Kenai City Council

There are four candidates vying for two open seats on the Kenai City Council. With all Kenai districts reporting, incumbent Henry Knackstedt leads with 30%, or 318 votes. Incumbent Teea Winger is next with 24%. Phil Daniel trailed Winger by just six votes. Glenese Pettey followed with 22% of the vote.

What’s next

The borough will certify its elections on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The City of Homer will certify its results on Oct. 6, and the City of Seward will on Oct. 9. The City of Kenai will certify its results on Oct. 19.

This is a developing story and will be updated.