Borough assembly certifies elections and gives update on proposed emergency service area

The Kenai Peninsula Borough certified their elections at Tuesday's assembly meeting, swearing in Kelly Cooper for Homer’s assembly seat.

Cooper, a former assembly member, will take the place of Assembly Member Lane Chesley, who did not run for reelection.

Cooper ran against former Homer City Council member Heath Smith and won with 60.5%, or 764 votes.

Sterling member Bill Elam, Nikiski member Peter Ribbens, and borough mayor Peter Micciche were all reelected, and Ryan Tunseth was elected, replacing Kenai member Richard Derkevorkian.

The borough also appointed Troy Staggs for the Seward seat on the Borough Planning Commission as part of approving the meeting’s agenda.

In a report during the meeting, Borough Mayor Peter Micciche provided an update on a plan establishing an eastern peninsula emergency service area encompassing Cooper Landing, Moose Pass, Bear Creek, Seward, Lowell Point and Hope. He presented the plan to Seward City Council on Monday. Micciche wanted to reassure residents that he would work with people in the area to create the plan before putting it to vote on a ballot.

Since late last month, he has met with fire department leadership in Bear Creek and Cooper Landing, and hopes to have residents vote on establishing the area on the next ballot.