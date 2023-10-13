How to safely see the annular solar eclipse

On Saturday parts of the Western and Southwestern United States and parts of Mexico and South and Central America will be able to see an annular eclipse. It creates a ring of fire as the moon blocks most — but not all — of the sun.

Sky and Telescope senior editor Kelly Beatty tells us all about it and how to see it safely.

(Courtesy of Sky & Telescope)

