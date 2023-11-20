© 2023 KDLL
The world faces 'hellish' warming as climate policies fall short, UN warns

Published November 20, 2023 at 4:06 AM AKST
The sun rises over an oil field over the Monterey Shale formation where gas and oil extraction using hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is on the verge of a boom on March 24, 2014 near Lost Hills, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)
As world leaders prepare for climate negotiations in Dubai next month, the United Nations warns of a dangerous gap between what countries have promised to do and what’s necessary to avoid a climate catastrophe. The UN’s latest Emissions Gap Report says inadequate policies could lead to three degrees Celsius of global warming this century, a scenario described as “hellish” by Secretary General António Guterres.

Last week the world’s top two emitters, China and the U.S., announced new steps to reduce global emissions of methane, a potent and sometimes overlooked greenhouse gas, but the U.S. faces questions about compensating poor countries for damages caused by global warming.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.