Kenai Aviation stopping Homer service at the end of the year

Kenai Aviation is discontinuing service in Homer at the end of the year. The airline also canceled empty flights through the end of December.

Kenai Aviation president Jacob Caldwell said the demand for flights in Homer are already being met by Ravn Alaska and Aleutian Airways. The airline is instead focusing on service in Kenai after Ravn stopped flying there.

“With the need being as big as it is here in Kenai to have more flights to fill the holes of Ravn’s departure from the market, this is the decision we felt was right for our right for our community,” he said.

Kenai Aviation has been offering flights between Homer and Anchorage since May of last year, They will continue year-round private charters in Homer after ending regular flights.