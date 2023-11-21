© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Aviation stopping Homer service at the end of the year

KDLL | By Jamie Diep
Published November 21, 2023 at 2:48 PM AKST
The sign for the Homer Airport Terminal on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Kenai Aviation will end regular flights to Homer at the end of this year.
Jamie Diep
/
KBBI
The sign for the Homer Airport Terminal on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Kenai Aviation will end regular flights to Homer at the end of this year.

Kenai Aviation is discontinuing service in Homer at the end of the year. The airline also canceled empty flights through the end of December.

Kenai Aviation president Jacob Caldwell said the demand for flights in Homer are already being met by Ravn Alaska and Aleutian Airways. The airline is instead focusing on service in Kenai after Ravn stopped flying there.

“With the need being as big as it is here in Kenai to have more flights to fill the holes of Ravn’s departure from the market, this is the decision we felt was right for our right for our community,” he said.

Kenai Aviation has been offering flights between Homer and Anchorage since May of last year, They will continue year-round private charters in Homer after ending regular flights.
Kenai Peninsula News
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
