Plane crash in Anchor Point leaves to one dead, one injured

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published December 10, 2023 at 5:39 PM AKST

Alaska State Troopers and Kenai Peninsula Borough Western Emergency Services responded to a plane crash at mile 154.5 on the Sterling Highway near Anchor Point on Friday afternoon.

Responders found Homer resident Kurt Stjean deceased on arrival. They also found a woman on board and brought her to a local hospital to treat her injuries.

The following day, two National Transportation Safety Board investigators completed an onsite investigation.

Clint Johnson, chief of the safety board’s Alaska regional office, said on Sunday that they are facing delays to recover the plane wreckage due to inclement weather.

He said they will bring the plane to Anchorage, where it will be inspected in a process that typically takes twelve to fifteen months.
Jamie Diep
