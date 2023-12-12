Does Trump have immunity from prosecution?

Special Council Jack Smith is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to rule — and rule quickly — on whether former President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution.

Smith wants the trial centering on Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to go forward as scheduled. The case is set to begin in March, but lawyers for Trump are seeking delays. Judge Tanya Chutkin ruled Trump does not have immunity, saying a former president doesn’t have “a life-long get-out-of-jail-free card.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Barbara McQuade, University of Michigan Law Professor and former U.S. Attorney.

