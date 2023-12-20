Michael Daniel announces campaign for state legislature

Homer Chamber of Commerce president Michael Daniel is running for the state legislature’s House District 6 seat in the upcoming election. The district covers the southern Kenai Peninsula and includes Homer, Seldovia, Port Graham, Kasilof and Ninilchik.

According to a press release from last week, Daniel is with Republican affiliation, but said, “When elected, my singular focus in the state house will be on meeting the unique needs of District 6 residents.”

In addition to leading the city’s chamber of commerce, Daniel also runs Anchor 907, a Homer business delivering a variety of support services to government agencies and corporations.

Daniel joins incumbent Rep. Sarah Vance in the race, who has been in office since 2019. Vance filed a letter of intent for candidacy earlier this year.

This is the only open state legislative seat for the southern peninsula for next year’s election. Candidates have until June first of next year to file for candidacy.