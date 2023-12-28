Preliminary report released for Anchor Point plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report about a Dec. 8 plane crash near Anchor Point that resulted in the death of Kurt Stjean and seriously injured Kristen Fenske. Alaska State Troopers reported Fenske died on Dec. 27.

The report stated that the plane – a Piper PA-18-150 – was flying from King Salmon to Homer on December 8 when it crashed at around 1:15 p.m.. Investigators from the board retrieved video from a vehicle’s dash camera that showed the plane spinning before the crash. While falling, the left wing appeared to be folded against the main body of the aircraft.

After the onsite investigation, the board brought the wreckage to Wasilla. There, a board investigator and structural engineer from the plane’s manufacturer will examine the plane to determine the cause of the crash.

Clint Johnson, chief for the Alaska Regional Office of the safety board, said the video indicates the left wing somehow failed before the crash.

“We don't know what the initiating event was, but we're going to be centering it on the left wing at this point right now,” he said.

The investigation typically takes around a year to complete, but anything related to the aircraft’s safety will be released immediately.

Johnson requested any crash witnesses the board has not yet contacted to email witness@ntsb.gov.