Ackeith Simpson charged with sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography offenses

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published January 9, 2024 at 11:08 AM AKST
The trial began in January at the Kenai Superior Court before Judge Jason Gist. After seven days of deliberation, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision and the judge declared a mistrial on March 23.
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
The exterior of the Kenai Courthouse. Ackeith Simpson had a preliminary trial at the courthouse on Jan. 8, 2024.

Homer Police and Alaska State Troopers arrested Ackeith Simpson on Dec. 29. They charged Simpson with two counts of unlawful exploitation of a minor, second degree sexual abuse of a minor, third degree sexual abuse of a minor, distribution of child pornography, solicitation or production of an indecent picture of a minor, solicitation or production of an indecent picture of a minor and possession of child pornography.

Charging documents state officers arrested Simpson at his residence after receiving an anonymous tip and obtaining a search warrant.

Police held Simpson at Homer Community Jail before transferring him to Wildwood Correctional Complex on Jan. 3. He was also arraigned and assigned an attorney that same day at the Kenai Courthouse. The courts held a preliminary hearing yesterday afternoon. The next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
