4 out of 5 autoimmune diseases patients are women, and scientists want to know why

Scientists are getting closer to uncovering a mystery: why 4 out of 5 people with autoimmune diseases are women.

A new study published in the magazine Cell looks at why women are more prone to getting autoimmune diseases like lupus, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Montserrat Anguera, a biomedical scientist at the University of Pennsylvania.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.