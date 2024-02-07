Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly introduces ordinance for land auction

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly introduced an ordinance to sell borough owned land at their Feb. 6 meeting.

The ordinance would allow the borough to auction off more than 54 parcels of land across the Kenai Peninsula. If passed, the auction would take place in May at Soldotna High School.

Another ordinance would appropriate nearly $90,000 towards surveying equipment and software.

Both ordinances will have public hearings at the next meeting, where the assembly will also vote on them.

The borough assembly passed resolutions and ordinances that authorized a contract to publish this year’s foreclosure lists in the Peninsula Clarion and Homer News, continued a contract with Tyonek Contractors for landfill operation and maintenance, corrected a clerical error for a subdivision in Anchor Point, authorized a temporary housing lease for a construction project near Cooper Landing, and approved a petition to clear a right of way in the Sterling area.

An ordinance went through that allowed the borough to receive more than $115,250.16 from the Opioid Settlement Fund Program. Another ordinance put $350,000 towards school snow removal and sanding.

The assembly also appointed Catherine Mohn to the Anchor Point Advisory Planning Commission and Samuel Walker to Seat B of the Kachemak Bay Advisory Planning Commission.

Issues with business and liquor licenses with a Seward business brought a laydown requesting the assembly to protest an application transferring controlling interest. However, the assembly decided to postpone the laydown with the expectation the business owner would resolve the issues by the next meeting.

Outside of legislation, the assembly commended the Kenai Central High School esports team for winning the Super Smash Brothers State Championship in December, and received an update from Project Homeless Connect about recent events providing people experiencing homelessness with community resources.

The assembly will meet again on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

