Seward fishing charter owner charged with fishing violations

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published February 8, 2024 at 4:08 PM AKST
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
Michael Miller's business Miller's Landing is based in Seward.

Alaska State Troopers charged Michael Chance Miller with 16 fishing related offenses on Jan. 17.

Miller is a co-owner of Miller’s Landing, a Seward business that offers sport fishing charters. According to charging documents, two Alaska Wildlife Troopers did an undercover investigation of his business. While fishing with Miller and other clients, troopers observed multiple violations, including improperly releasing rockfish and wasting arrowhead flounders.

Troopers found Miller helped clients to exceed bag limits and reported inaccurate numbers in the saltwater charter logbook. Miller also falsely noted that troopers certified the logs.

Miller was fined $400 for improperly releasing the rockfish. His arraignment will be at the Seward Courthouse on Feb. 27.
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
