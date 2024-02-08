Seward fishing charter owner charged with fishing violations

Alaska State Troopers charged Michael Chance Miller with 16 fishing related offenses on Jan. 17.

Miller is a co-owner of Miller’s Landing, a Seward business that offers sport fishing charters. According to charging documents, two Alaska Wildlife Troopers did an undercover investigation of his business. While fishing with Miller and other clients, troopers observed multiple violations, including improperly releasing rockfish and wasting arrowhead flounders.

Troopers found Miller helped clients to exceed bag limits and reported inaccurate numbers in the saltwater charter logbook. Miller also falsely noted that troopers certified the logs.

Miller was fined $400 for improperly releasing the rockfish. His arraignment will be at the Seward Courthouse on Feb. 27.