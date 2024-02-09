Super Bowl 2024 sees repeat of 2020 final and Kansas City is chasing history

The Super Bowl is this Sunday. The favored San Francisco 49ers are facing the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs. It will be the first time the big game takes place in Las Vegas and sees a repeat of the 2020 final. Kansas City won that game and also last year’s game. The team will be looking to be the first team to repeat as champions since the New England Patriots two decades ago.

The Chiefs are led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, who has been in the news lately for his new relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift. They’ll have to get past the 49ers’ surprise star quarterback Brock Purdy and his cast of superstar playmakers.

The Ringer’s NFL senior editor Lindsay Jones is in Las Vegas for the game. She previews it all with Jane Clayson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

