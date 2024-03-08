© 2024 KDLL
Homer High School CTE teacher resigns

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published March 8, 2024 at 11:12 AM AKST
The front of Homer High School on Friday, Nov. 17. High school students representing different community organizations are creating a calendar geared towards teens.
Jamie Diep
/
KBBI
The front of Homer High School on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Long time career and technical education teacher Walter Love has resigned from Homer High School. He left at the beginning of the school year for medical reasons and officially resigned at the end of January.

Love taught the high school’s welding, auto shop, construction and computer aided design and drafting classes.

Substitute teachers have taken over the welding and construction classes this year, but others were canceled. Principal Doug Waclawski says it’s been disappointing for students.

“They're definitely kind of bummed like, this, this year,” he said, “we couldn't do auto shop. We had a plan for the second semester, and there's just no way that we could do it with the, with the subs who we had.”

Waclawski says the classes give students a well rounded education. They also teach important trade skills for Homer’s main industries.

“We need welders, you know, we need mechanics, we need people in construction,” he said, “so, you know, if we can't serve as our students, we're not servicing the community either.”

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has hired Rand Seaton as a substitute for the rest of the school year. They are currently looking for a teacher to fill Love’s position for the next school year. Love was not available for comment.
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep