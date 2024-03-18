Kachemak Nordic Ski Club holds annual Nordic Ski Marathon

Fifty racers took off on a half-marathon, or 25 km race at this year’s KNSC Nordic Ski Marathon. The event — hosted by the Kachemak Nordic Ski Club — also held a 13 km and 42 km full marathon race. A total of 80 people participated in the races, and race co-coordinator Deland Anderson said people of all ages compete in the races every year.

“We've had 9-year-olds do the 25 km race. We've had seventy-some year olds do it. We've had Olympians do it,” he said, “Just all different levels of participation. Yeah, it's pretty exciting.”

This year, skiers from as far as Oregon participated in the races.

In the days leading up to the event, a team of volunteers groomed the remote course winding from Lookout Mountain to Baycrest Hill. Anderson said this course differs from other distance ski races in the state.

“This is the one where you ski and you don't see any buildings. You only cross one road,” he said, “so it's really wild and scenic and very challenging, because we have terrain that involves these deep gullies. They're like half pipes. And so it's very challenging terrain, but beautiful and serene at the same time.”

Anchorage’s Aksel Flagstad, 13, crossed the finish line first in 1:30:54 — around 20 minutes faster than the last time he competed in the race two years ago. Flagstad, who skis for Alaska Winter Stars, beat his teammates and seasoned skiers more than five times his age. He even ran into some wildlife on the course.

“I did get stopped by two moose, so I had to take my skis off and go run through the woods, but I still managed to get first,” Flagstad said.

Meanwhile, Anchorage skier Benji Uffenbeck, 46, finished the 42 km race in 2:20:14. This was his first time competing in the race in several years. He said he likes the layout of the course.

Jamie Diep / KBBI Benji Uffenbeck, 46, checking his watch after finishing the 42km race at the Nordic Ski Marathon on March 16, 2024.

“I think the fact that it's downhill from the start to the finish, you don't have to actually make all the hills back up again is pretty cool,” he said, “that makes it fun.”

Later that afternoon, volunteers, racers and their families enjoyed soup and door prizes as race organizers recognized the top three finishers in every category. Their prize? Mugs made by Homer-based potter Lisa Woods.

The skiing competitions won’t end just yet in Homer this racing season, as the ski club prepares for a running, biking and ski race at the end of the month.

To view the full race results, go to the Kachemak Nordic Ski Club website here.