March Madness Sweet 16 sees upsets on first night

The Sweet 16 round of the men’s March Madness tournament tipped off Thursday night — it included two big upsets in the West Regional bracket, where the top two seeds fell to tight last-minute defeats.

With more big games in both the men’s and women’s leagues and possible upsets ahead Friday night, we check in with Washington Post reporter Matt Bonesteel.

