The ethical dilemma of involuntary mental health treatment

Will James, host of KUOW and The Seattle Times’ “Lost Patients” podcast.

Dominic Sisti, associate professor of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania. Director of the Scattergood Program for the Applied Ethics of Behavioral Health Care.

Laura Craciun, a mother who struggles with bipolar I disorder with psychotic features and anosognosia.

Stefanie Lyn Kaufman-Mthimkhulu, founder and executive director of Project LETS.

DEBORAH BECKER: This is On Point. I’m Deborah Becker in for Meghna Chakrabarti.

Understanding mental illness of a loved one often means looking back.

JON CHANG: Tell me about Nick as a child. I mean, what was he like growing up? What kind of son was he?

LAURA CRACIUN: Adorable. He looked like a little Ewok in a Star Wars film. And when he was younger, he would excel at any sport we introduced to him, including gymnastics and hip-hop dance, and was the best charades player I’d ever seen, and just so creative.

BECKER: That’s Laura Craciun, an artist on Cape Cod, speaking with On Point producer Jonathan Chang about her son Nick.

We should note this story contains descriptions of violence.

Nick was an athlete with a big heart, Laura says. … But there was something else that clouded over his childhood.

CRACIUN: The thing that plagued him most of his life, really, was that he could hear and see things that weren’t real. And that started very early on in diapers. We would see him sometimes leave the house, saying there was something in it, and he didn’t feel safe. And he also had anxiety that we were going to die.

BECKER: Laura visited three different neurologists, who prescribed ADHD medications … but not much more. Laura says she trusted their expertise. But years later, Nick got a different diagnosis.

After graduating from high school in 2020, Nick Craciun was living with his father in Cambridge, Massachusetts and struggling to keep a job.

In 2022, his father lost his job as a caretaker … and was at the risk of losing his home.

That April, Nick ran away from home without notice.

CRACIUN: We had a large search going on, not just through the police, but through social media, all his friends, no one was finding him.

BECKER: Laura feared the worst. Months passed by without any word about Nick.

CRACIUN: Eventually, I bothered his friends in Boston so much with a guilt trip that one of them did feel bad. And she said, I’ve heard from the guys that he’s around and that he’s just hiding in south of Boston. So that was my first indication of hope that he was alive, but still, she wouldn’t reveal her name to police. They couldn’t follow up. It was difficult.

BECKER: It took three months before Nick finally returned home that July. He had no explanation for his disappearance, other than saying he came back because he remembered their yearly Fourth of July celebrations.

And the Nick who returned was a different person.

CRACIUN: His hair was wild. His eyes were wild and overly opened. He had awkward social cues and he had lost 20, 30 pounds and had no possessions except the jeans and t-shirt he had on. And a few days after, we all sat down as a family. And in a living room setting with eight people present, Nick told us what happened while he was gone.

As if everything was normal. But we were hearing a story that made no sense. It was that he was living in a car in his friend’s driveway, hiding between the seats at night. And then during the day, he would travel into the woods, climb trees and hills without clothes on to get closer to the voices in his head.

We tried to figure out what to do next. We asked his lawyer that we had hired when he went missing, what we should do, and he said have him go to the Cape Cod Hospital, and we were able to get him there. He wasn’t happy, and when he got to the ER, because he was over 18, the clinicians wanted to speak to him alone, and when I was able to get through to them, they said they were concerned. But if he’s not a danger to himself or others, we aren’t allowed to hospitalize him against his will.

BECKER: For Laura, Nick’s refusal to receive treatment is personal.

CRACIUN: I myself had experienced mixed mania. Bipolar runs in my side of the family. The first time I realized I was bipolar was when I was medicated and actually felt relief from the pain that was in me.

BECKER: Laura has benefited from treatment for 30 years now. And she became increasingly desperate as she watched her own son deteriorate.

Today: we’re going to explore this idea of involuntary mental health treatment. The experience of families like Laura’s. What some of the research shows, and the ethical dilemmas surrounding committing someone to treatment.

By November of 2022, Nick started to pose legitimate safety concerns.

CRACIUN: His father and he had an argument that got violent, where he was chopping vegetables. His father was using a very sharp butcher knife. And in the middle of the argument, his son grabbed the butcher blade, not the handle, and wrapped his fingers around it. While he was arguing. So of course, his father stopped chopping and he stayed very still. And it was shortly after that, that Nick went up to him very close to his face and said, do you want to die three times in a row?

BECKER: After that, Nick was committed to McLean Hospital, a psychiatric hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts. There, Nick received the diagnosis: bipolar I with psychotic features. Nick also had anosognosia, a condition where a patient is unaware of their neurological deficit or psychiatric issue. Laura was told that he refused medication.

CRACIUN: He believed that medication was going to make him worse. He had no faith that he had any sort of illness. So when we got in front of professionals, he did his best to pull it together and not repeat what we were seeing and what we were hearing. And he was able to speak coherently and almost reign, he almost learned the language of how to speak in front of a professional so that they wouldn’t be able to commit him without his permission.

BECKER: In Massachusetts, as in most states, there are laws that allow emergency restraint and hospitalization of someone, if they pose risk of serious harm – to self or others – because of mental illness.

But advocates like Laura say that the bar to prove this potential harm is too high, and often it’s difficult to receive help when you need it.

CRACIUN: We had many moments where all these crisis helplines trying to get the story, right? And when they finally arrived, it was too late. That episode had passed. And so it was a very frustrating process when we tried to get him help.

BECKER: Without treatment, Laura says Nick became a shell of his former self … though there were times that she saw the son she remembered.

CRACIUN: There were moments where he was very kind and thoughtful, but they were almost exaggeratedly so. And he would give us generous gifts from each of one of his paychecks. And this is the loving child that we knew, but it was also accompanied by belief that He was unclean and that there was a big conspiracy against him and the FBI, you know, so there was a lot of tensions.

CHANG: The fact that there were still those moments of kindness, did they give you hope? Or did that make it even more difficult to process what Nick was going through?

CRACIUN: That was more of a sadness, because here there’s this beautiful person who is so loving, sweet, and kind, totally out of control. His moods were out of control.

This was not the son we knew.

BECKER: Last December, Nick had his fifth and most recent psychotic break at his father’s home.

CRACIUN: He asked his father if he could sleep in the same room with him because he was afraid to sleep alone in that living room on the couch. So his father dragged his mattress off of the bed and instead of sleeping on the couch, Nick walked around the coffee table and laid down with his father on that mattress. His father was extremely uncomfortable and said, I’m sorry, I need more personal space. And instead of replying, he elbowed his, you know, father so hard and yelled, shut up.

So his father stood up. But was almost dizzy and falling down. So he couldn’t quite get away from Nick, yelling to the neighbors for help as he was leaving his apartment. And when he got to the doorway, his neighbors were alerted, they were coming out of the doors.

BECKER: As they continued to struggle, neighbors called 911.

CRACIUN: Meanwhile, Nick continued punching and putting his father in a headlock with multiple punches. And then his father wanted to pin the arms so that he wouldn’t get punched anymore. So he backed his son up to a wall, and that’s when Nick started to bite him.

And he was biting so hard. He did get through layers of clothing and drew blood. The police report said that when they arrived, his father was on the ground. Nick was on top of him. pinning his lower half with his knees and had both arms on either side of his head, headbutting him forehead to forehead and also smashing the back of his head down to the pavement.

BECKER: Nick and his father were taken to separate hospitals for care.

Nick Craciun is now 22 and has been incarcerated since December 27, 2023, at Bridgewater State Hospital, that’s state facility for those deemed criminally insane. And those whose mental health is being evaluated for the criminal justice system. In March, Nick was moved to a county jail, still without medication.

Laura Craciun believes Nick is not a criminal. He’s a person in need of help, she says. And in need of policies that would allow people with severe mental illness to receive involuntary treatment — sometimes called Assisted Outpatient Treatment or AOT.

CRACIUN: I’m at a loss as to how it got to be so bad, except if there were an AOT law, we’re going to see a huge difference in getting those criminal populations down from the mentally ill population or the tragedies that have occurred. So I have a lot of hope and I hope that more conversations come out.

BECKER: Massachusetts is one of only three states that does not permit involuntary outpatient mental health treatment.

Across the country, families like Laura’s have been pushing to make it easier to mandate treatment to people with severe mental illness.

In cities such as New York and San Diego, officials have taken steps to allow more involuntary treatment. Especially for those who are unhoused. Here’s New York City Mayor Eric Adams in November of 2022:

ERIC ADAMS: That is just so irresponsible, that we know that this person is about to probably go off the edge and harm someone, but we’re going to wait until it happens. Not in this administration.

BECKER: In California, Governor Gavin Newsom overhauled the state’s mental health policies last October – the changes which included loosening long-standing rules about who’s eligible for involuntary treatment.

But opponents say forced treatment is not effective. And can sometimes harm patients and compound trauma. They argue that forcing a treatment protocol takes away a person’s right and their agency to deal with their mental health. Coming up, we’ll talk about some of the changing policies around the country and the ethical challenges of involuntary treatment. I’m Deborah Becker. This is On Point.

