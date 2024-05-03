© 2024 KDLL
Republicans in Congress propose excluding noncitizens from census apportionment counts

Published May 3, 2024 at 4:20 AM AKDT

The 14th Amendment specifies that a key census count must include the “whole number of persons in each state.” But a growing number of Republicans are proposing measures to exclude non-U.S. citizens from that tally, fundamentally altering how seats in the House would be apportioned.

The proposals come as the GOP has made immigration a key issue this election year. We get the latest from NPR’s Hansi Lo Wang.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR