Coast Guard suspends search for 3 missing boaters near Seward

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for three missing people Thursday morning after a boat capsized near Seward. A good Samaritan recovered another individual who was unresponsive when found in the water, the agency said.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones impacted by this tragedy,” Cmdr. Chris Svencer, the mission coordinator for the search, said in a statement.

Coast Guard watchstanders had received a distress call from the boat, a 21-foot Hewescraft, on Wednesday morning. The boat had four people aboard and they reported it was taking on water in the Aialik Bay area near Seward, according to the Coast Guard’s statement.

The Coast Guard sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Kodiak to the site, Lt. Cmdr. Mike Salerno said in a prepared statement. It arrived around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.

“They located the capsized vessel, and a nearby good Samaritan arrived on scene as well and recovered one unresponsive individual with no signs of life from the water,” he said.

The good Samaritan vessel, Skana, took the person to Seward where they were transferred to emergency medical care. The Coast Guard also sent an HC-130 Hercules airplane and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Naushon to the site to search for the remaining people.

Salerno said the condition of the person found was unknown Thursday afternoon, and he said he could not immediately provide the reason for suspending the search for the other boaters.

In its statement, the Coast Guard said crews had searched about 95 square miles for a combined nine hours. There were 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph, 12-foot seas and 10-mile visibility during the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.