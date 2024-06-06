Woman dies in Seward after wading in Resurrection Bay

A woman was found dead in Seward on Tuesday after struggling to stay afloat in Resurrection Bay.

According to a dispatch, Alaska State Troopers received a report of a person in distress off of a beach from Nash Road.

The U.S Coast Guard and Bear Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area. They recovered a woman later identified as 47-year-old Cynthia Arca of Anchorage.

Trooper spokesperson Tim DeSpain said in an email there is no confirmed cause of death. It was also unclear what Arca was doing besides wading into the water.

Richard Brackin is the Bear Creek Fire Service Area Chief of Emergency Services and was one of the responders. While he could not immediately comment on the situation, he recommends anyone near or in water to wear a personal floatation device, commonly known as PFDs and lifejackets.

"That's my general rule is if you're within 20 feet of the water, you need to have a PFD on," he said, "I know it seems silly but I've been in situations personally where I was within 10 feet of the water and I found myself in the water needing that PFD."

Brackin said people should also keep tidal changes in mind and to bring other things to keep them safe around water.