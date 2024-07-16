© 2024 KDLL
Borough assembly approves remodeling South Peninsula Hospital child care center

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published July 16, 2024 at 5:50 PM AKDT
The South Peninsula Hospital Functional Medicine building on Monday, Nov. 13. The building will be converted to a new childcare center for the hospital.
Jamie Diep
/
KBBI
The South Peninsula Hospital Functional Medicine building on Monday, Nov. 13. The building will be converted to a new childcare center for the hospital.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved a resolution allowing South Peninsula Hospital to remodel a building that will become its child care center at its July 9 meeting.

The hospital has an agreement with the borough that requires assembly approval for projects that cost more than half a million dollars. The project is primarily for code improvements and includes fire suppression and electrical work.

According to a backup memorandum for the resolution, the remodeling project costs $999,476, and the hospital will pay for it through its operating budget.

The project cost includes a 15% contingency, according to a resolution passed by the hospital board.

The child care center is also funded by an $1.3 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. An organization for child care resources and referrals, thread, distributed this grant to the hospital.
Jamie Diep
