© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

Anchorage teen dies after found floating on Kenai River

KDLL | By Hunter Morrison
Published July 24, 2024 at 5:48 PM AKDT
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL

An Anchorage man is dead after he was found floating in the Kenai River near Bing’s Landing just north of Sterling.

According to Alaska Wildlife Troopers, 18-year-old Jacob Wasielewski was fishing on the opposite side of the river from Bing’s Landing on Monday with a group of friends. Troopers say the group spotted Wasielewski floating upriver from them after likely falling in from where he was fishing. Wasielewski was pulled on board a boat operating in the river and was given CPR.

Troopers then say Wasielewski was brought to first responders on scene where they continued life-saving efforts. He was medevaced to an Anchorage medical center, where he died. Wasielewski’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Alaska State Parks recommends anyone fishing on the Kenai River wear a lifejacket. If you’re fishing from shore, they also suggest staying in ankle- or knee-deep water.
Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
See stories by Hunter Morrison
Related Content