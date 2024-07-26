Aleutian Airway to resume service in Homer
Aleutian Airways is returning to Homer this fall.
The airline began flying between Anchorage and Homer last year on Sept. 19. They suspended services nearly seven months later due to a repaving project at the Homer Airport making the runway too narrow during the summer.
The airline is scheduled to fly to and from Anchorage twice a day on weekdays, and once a day on weekends.
They will be joining Ravn Alaska as the two airlines offering regular service from Homer to Anchorage.
Aleutian Airways also began a program last May where customers will be able to book flights and earn miles through Alaska Airlines.
Service will resume on Nov. 1.