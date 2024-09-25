Police searching for suspect after Seward woman dies from gunshot wound

A woman is dead after a lethal gunshot wound to the abdomen. Billie Cubley, age 51, was declared dead in a hospital after receiving emergency first aid from law enforcement officers.

According to a release from Alaska State Troopers, two adults were detained in connection to the shooting early Wednesday, and 55-year-old Danny Lowry Jr. fled from officers. In an email, troopers said they released the other adult.

Alaska Bureau of Investigation determined he was trying to take away the gun from Cubley after she threatened to shoot herself, according to the release.

A manhunt ensued with several trooper SWAT teams and Kenai Peninsula law enforcement.

Troopers disbanded Wednesday afternoon but local law enforcement continues to search for Lowry. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded jacket.

Anyone with information about Lowry’s location can call troopers at 907-262-4453.

Editor's note: This story was updated on to include details leading to Lowry escaping from officers.