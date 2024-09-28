Seward residents arrested for drug related charges

Alaska State Troopers arrested two Seward residents on charges related to selling illegal drugs on Sept. 19.

According to charging documents, troopers charged Michele Renee Spiers and John Eric Hoogland with multiple counts of misconduct involving controlled substances in the second and third degree.

Troopers say they found several types of illegal drugs, including the equivalent of 250 doses of methamphetamine and more than 30 fentanyl pills. They valued those drugs at nearly $5,680.

Spiers’ and Hoogland’s home contained psilocybin mushrooms, opioids, fentanyl powder and heroin as well, according to troopers.

Charging documents say troopers also found more than $1,674.30 in cash, multiple cell phones and ledgers detailing illegal drug sales that go back to 2020.

Both are currently being held at Wildwood Correctional Complex without bail. Their attorney could not be reached immediately for comment.