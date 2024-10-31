© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

Shuttle expands service to include Homer

KBBI | By Simon Lopez
Published October 31, 2024 at 4:38 PM AKDT
The Sterling Highway near Anchor Point on Oct. 22, 2024.
Jamie Diep
/
KBBI
The Sterling Highway near Anchor Point on Oct. 22, 2024.

Red Eye Rides has expanded its route network to include Homer. The company was founded in 2022 as an airport shuttle service in Seward. Its shuttles now service routes across the Kenai Peninsula and up to Anchorage.

One of the company’s co-owners, which Natalie Norris and Angel Patterson-Moe, said they expanded after repeated requests from Homer residents.

“Homer said, ‘hey, we need you too.’ So we started this, basically, to take care of our communities, and Homer is a big part of the Kenai Peninsula community that's just so far out there that people sometimes overlook it,” Patterson-Moe said.

Winter transportation options are often limited in Homer. Residents typically rely on local taxis and personal vehicles, but these can be costly and unreliable in hazardous conditions. Norris said Red Eye Rides makes daily trips from Homer to Anchorage.

"We created a transfer at the Y. So you'll get on the southbound from Seward bus, and we'll transfer at Tern Lake for you to get on the other vehicle to go to Anchorage, and that saves the driver a couple hours of drive time coming from Homer,” Norris said.

While the company mainly runs airport shuttle services, services also include private charters and rentals.

The fleet of six vehicles operated by Red Eye Rides is made up of vans and buses including wheelchair-accessible options. Red Eye Rides also accepts Medicaid vouchers. Passengers can catch the Homer bus from the ferry terminal, airport, and Safeway, with schedules available at akredeyerides.com.
Tags
Kenai Peninsula News
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez