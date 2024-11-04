More than 6,000 people voted early on the southern Kenai Peninsula

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and over 6,100 people have already voted on the southern Kenai Peninsula and western Cook Inlet.

The region is split into two legislative districts. One spans from Kasilof to Seldovia. The other, House District 37 includes western Cook Inlet, as well as Port Graham and Nanwalek.

According to the Alaska Division of Elections, more than 3,446 people voted early in House District 6 as of Monday afternoon. This district includes Homer, Kasilof, and Seldovia. Over 2,600 [2,658] people voted with absentee ballots as of Friday [Nov. 1]. That includes mail-in and in person voting.

That’s almost a third of registered voters in the district, which outpaces absentee and early voter turnout from the 2022 election. During that election, about 21% of those registered voted early or absentee.

For House District 5, which includes Kodiak, Seward and Cordova, about 2,400 people have voted early or absentee, which is about 17% of registered voters in the district.

Tomorrow is the last day to vote in this year’s election. Polling places will be open from 7AM to 8PM. A form of ID is required to vote, usually a voting ID, driver’s license or state ID.

People living in Kasilof and Clam Gulch will vote at the Kasilof Community Church. Those in Ninilchik must go to the Ninilchik Community center, and voters in Anchor Point must go to the Anchor Point Senior Center.

In the Homer area, residents living in Diamond Ridge will vote at the Homer Chamber of Commerce Visitor’s center. City residents will either vote at Homer City Hall or the Homer United Methodist Church.

People living in Kachemak City can vote at Kachemak Community Center. People in Fox River and the head of the bay communities can vote at Kachemak Emergency Services.

The polling place on southern Kachemak Bay is at the Seldovia Library.

Alaskans are using ranked choice voting this year. That means that voters can rank any number of the candidates they want to vote for. If there isn’t a clear winner, voters for the candidate with the least number of votes will instead have their votes go to their second choice, if there is one. This continues until one candidate gets a majority of the votes.

You can find out more about ranked choice voting and which polling place to go at the Alaska Division of Elections website.