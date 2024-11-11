Homer City Council considering 4 candidates to fill empty council seat

The Homer City Council will appoint a new council member on Nov. 12.

The council is filling the vacated seat from Rachel Lord, who is now the city’s mayor. Under Homer city code, the council has 30 days to fill an empty city council seat.

Jonathon Young, Bradley Parsons, Brandy McGee and Jan Keiser all applied for the position.

Every candidate has experience in civic service, according to their application materials.

Young is an office manager for Kachemak Medical Group. He’s also on the city’s Economic Development Advisory Commission.

Parsons currently works for the Independent Living Center in Homer and sits on the ADA Advisory Board. He’s also served on the City of Ann Arbor Transportation Commission.

McGee is the executive Director at Kenai Peninsula Housing Initiatives, a low-income housing provider.

Keiser is the city’s former Public Works Director. She retired earlier this year and now serves on the city’s Parks, Art, Recreation and Culture Advisory Commission.

They will have the opportunity to give presentations during a public meeting tomorrow afternoon at Homer City Hall.

The council will then discuss and select a candidate to fill the empty seat. They will be sworn in immediately.

The person will serve as a council member until the next municipal election in October 2025. The person elected would serve out the remainder of the three year term.

There will be a regular meeting taking place that same day at 6 p.m.