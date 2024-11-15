Solar power is finally taking off. But is it moving fast enough?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Making sense of the sun

Solar power is spreading at record rates. Despite this progress, renewable energy strategist Rebecca Collyer says we need to move faster to avert climate disasters.

About Rebecca Collyer

Rebecca Collyer is the Executive Director of ReNew2030 , which is hosted at the European Climate Foundation European Climate Foundation . She is also a Senior Advisor to the Crux Alliance Crux Alliance and co-chair of the Global Climate Action Partnership.

Collyer joined ECF in 2008 after a decade shaping energy policy in the UK and at the European Commission. Since then, she incubated the Tara Climate Foundation, a regional climate foundation in East and Southeast Asia that aims to prime the civil society infrastructure needed for a clean energy future.

