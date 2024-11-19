Anchorage woman arrested for alleged drug smuggling at Seward area prison

Alaska State Troopers arrested an Anchorage woman for allegedly smuggling drugs into a prison in Seward earlier this month.

Spring Creek Correctional Center staff told police they witnessed 19-year-old Whitney Lamont put contraband into the mouth of 19-year-old Robert Dundas, who then swallowed them on camera, according to court records.

The substance was later determined to be the combination medication, Naloxone and Buprenorphine, called Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid use disorder and withdrawal symptoms.

Correctional facility staff later recovered the bundle of about 392 doses of suboxone inside the walls of the prison.

A firearm was also later found in Lamont’s car, according to a police affidavit.

Troopers arrested Lamont on several felony counts, including manufacturing, delivery or possession of a controlled substance and misconduct involving a weapon.