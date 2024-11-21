Man arrested in connection with Homer shootings faces new charges, including terroristic threatening

A Kenai grand jury indicted 30-year-old Josiah Kelly Wednesday on 12 counts after he was arrested for shooting at two Homer health nonprofits in the past month.

Those include several additional felony charges on top of what Kelly was arrested for, according to an Alaska Department of Law press release. His new charges include two counts of first-degree misconduct involving weapons and two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening.

Kelly also faces three counts of second-degree misconduct involving weapons, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and three counts of third-degree assault.

This comes after three shootings in Homer, including an incident at the Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection office last month. The non-profit supports people recovering from alcohol and substance use disorders.

Homer Police arrested Kelly after he allegedly shot at the Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic twice on Nov. 11.The family planning clinic provides medical services for most of the Kenai Peninsula including pregnancy tests, options counseling and testing for sexually transmitted infections.

Homer Police Chief Mark Robl told KBBI Kelly confessed to the shootings, citing religious beliefs for his motive.

State law says first-degree misconduct involving weapons is when someone discharges a firearm from a vehicle that creates a “substantial and unjustifiable risk of physical injury to a person or damage to property.”

Kelly’s arraignment on the felony charges is scheduled for Nov. 26 at the Kenai Courthouse.