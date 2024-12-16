Soldotna vice mayor voted Alaska Municipal League president

Soldotna Vice Mayor Lisa Parker is the new head of the Alaska Municipal League. That’s the statewide organization that advocates for the rights and interests of state municipalities. The organization represents nearly 200 cities, boroughs and other municipalities, which are home to nearly all Alaska residents.

Parker was elected president during the league’s annual local government conference last week in Anchorage. She ran unopposed for the position, which follows her time as vice president of the group.

“It's an organization that I am supportive of,” she said. “The work that is done by the Alaska Municipal League benefits communities around the state, including Soldotna. And being able to work with my friends from around the state is something that I have strived to do.”

As president, Parker says she’ll be the primary advocate for the league’s members and help run the organization’s meetings. She says they’re also gearing up for the Alaska legislative session, which kicks off Jan. 21. The league monitors bills that could impact the finances or operations of Alaska municipalities. Whenever the league wants a say, Parker will be their voice.

She won’t be the first person from the Kenai Peninsula to serve as president. Previous heads include Tim Navarre, Betty Glick and Ken Lancaster. Also during last week’s conference, Homer City Council member Donna Aderhold was named treasurer.

Parker says the City of Soldotna and the Alaska municipal league have a history of working well together. The organization’s helped share Soldotna’s storefront improvement program and staff recruitment and retention policies with other members. As president, Parker says she’ll continue to plug Soldotna to members.

“So I think the perk that comes is that it does show the City of Soldotna,” she said. “So, you know, when you’re introduced at meetings it does – you are introduced not only as the AML president, but vice mayor from the City of Soldotna. So keeping Soldotna in peoples’ minds.”

The City of Soldotna celebrated Parker’s election in a press release Monday.

“This is a proud moment for Soldotna, as Vice Mayor Parker’s service will help strengthen collaboration, innovation and support for municipalities across Alaska, while bringing valuable insights and benefits back to our community and the Kenai Peninsula,” the release said.