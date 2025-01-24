Residents turn up for ‘Women’s March on Homer’

Cars honked as more than 50 people marched through downtown Homer last Saturday. Some carried signs advocating for women’s rights, and many wore neon pink, cat-eared hats. Those hats are a reference to crude terms President Donald Trump used when talking about women in a tape with “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush.

Audrey Wallace organized this year’s march with Lia Jacobsen and Mac Meyer. She picked up the reins from organizers who spearheaded the city’s first women’s march in 2017. Wallace said there were several reasons to organize the march.

“Just a combination of the election results and the incessant violence in our community, both with Family Planning and Recovery Connection,” she said, “I didn't see anyone doing anything, basically, so I decided that I had to do something.”

Homer Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting at Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic and Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection late last year.

This year’s march happened alongside others organized around the country. They were held two days before Trump’s inauguration. Attendees of all ages gathered outside the Homer Education and Recreation Center before walking downtown Homer.

Savanna Bradley said marching connects her to the people behind local political action.

“We are people, too, and that our rights are represented by our individual selves, so being in person is often the best way to remember that and really see that there's other community members that have the same thoughts and feelings as us,” Bradley said.

Casey Aderhold, another marcher, said she’s ready to continue taking action moving forward.

“This is a first step. And I think we've all thought today about what we're going to do next. We've met new people that we can do those actions with,” Aderhold said, “We can draw a group together and show up. Show up at our legislative offices, show up at future marches, show up for our community.”

Wallace said they hope to continue organizing events in the future.

No counter protesters showed up for this year’s march. Trump narrowly won both precincts that represent Homer.