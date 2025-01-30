Olympian Nancy Kerrigan reacts tearfully to skaters' deaths in airline collision

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

And several members of U.S. Figure Skating were on the American Airlines flight, including members of The Skating Club of Boston. That club held a press conference this afternoon, and there to answer questions was Nancy Kerrigan, the one-time Olympian. She's an alum of that club, and she told reporters that she needed to be with members of her former club.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NANCY KERRIGAN: We just wanted to be here and be part of our community (crying). The kids here really work hard. Their parents work hard to be here. But I just - I feel for the athletes, the skaters, their families, but anyone that was on that plane. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

