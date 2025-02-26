Kenai warns of scam emails

The City of Kenai is warning planning applicants to be on the lookout for fraudulent emails. The city said Tuesday an email scam impersonating the city’s planning department is targeting people who’ve recently applied for conditional use permits, preliminary plats and rezones.

The city says the scam includes a request for an “application approval fee” and instructions for paying the fee. The city says its planning department doesn’t ask conditional use permit applicants for money by giving directions on how to wire funds.

The city says the scam emails are being sent from an email address that ends in USA.com. The city only communicates using email addresses ending in kenai.city.

Anyone who receives a scam email matching the description provided by the City of Kenai is asked to contact the Kenai Police Department at 907-283-7879 or by forwarding the email to dispatch@kenai.city.

