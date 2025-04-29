As Israel's aid blockade in Gaza reaches 2-month mark, Palestinians face imminent hunger

/ Palestinians receive donated food at a distribution center in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

For nearly two months, Israel has not allowed any food, fuel or medical supplies to enter Gaza. That’s despite truckloads of aid supplies waiting at the border, ready to be received by the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza who are succumbing to malnutrition and disease.

Aid groups operating in the region, including the United Nations World Food Programme, say they have run out of goods to distribute. Israel argues the blockade of aid is to pressure Hamas into releasing the remaining hostages, but at the International Court of Justice this week, dozens of countries are arguing that Israel’s actions are a violation of international law and amount to collective punishment.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Mohammed Hatem, a young man in Gaza, who is experiencing this lack of access to food and aid firsthand.

