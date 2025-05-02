How can car-centric cities redesign with humans in mind?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode The hidden forces shaping your choices.

Most U.S. cities are designed for cars. But one Arizona community has been designed to be completely car-free. Urban planner Jeff Speck says all cities can build more walkability into their designs.

About Jeff Speck

Jeff Speck is a city planner and architectural designer who advocates internationally for more walkable cities. Speck is the principal at the urban design and consultancy firm Speck Dempsey.

As Director of Design at the National Endowment for the Arts from 2003 through 2007, he oversaw the Mayors' Institute on City Design and created the Governors' Institute on Community Design, a federal program that helps state governors fight suburban sprawl. Speck's books include Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time, and Walkable City Rules.

About Ignacio Delgadillo

Ignacio Delgadillo is a lifelong resident of the greater Phoenix area.

While he lived in Goodyear, Arizona with his wife and son, Ignacio spent a lot of time in his car, driving between home, work and errands. But when they moved to Culdesac, Tempe almost a year ago — a community designed for walkability — they ditched their cars.

Ignacio says he and his family are now enjoying the benefits of car-free life.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Kai McNamee and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Jeff Speck

Related TED Talk: The walkable city

Related TED Playlist: Urban planning

Related NPR Links

What Makes A City 'Walkable' And Why It Matters

The '15-minute city' could limit global warming — if it can counter misinformation

The hottest trend in U.S. cities? Changing zoning rules to allow more housing



Copyright 2025 NPR