Louisiana's coast is eroding. One engineer found a fix in her wine bottle.

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Kai McNameeMatthew CloutierSanaz Meshkinpour
Published June 27, 2025 at 7:06 AM AKDT

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode "How taking a second look can change your everything"

Louisiana has two problems: an eroding coastline and limited glass recycling. Engineer Franziska Trautmann is solving both by turning bottles into beach sand.

About Franziska Trautmann

Franziska Trautmann is a chemical engineer and the cofounder of New Orleans-based glass recycling company Glass Half Full. She has turned millions of pounds of glass into sand to be used for coastal restoration, disaster relief and construction in Louisiana and beyond. Backed by the National Science Foundation, her team has completed four coastal restoration projects and restored over an acre of coastline.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Kai McNamee and Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHourand email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Kai McNamee
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Sanaz Meshkinpour
