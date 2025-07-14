Why season 7 of 'Love Island' has captivated so many people

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR covers all the news you need to know, and that is why we tell you that "Love Island" has a new winning couple. If you're unfamiliar with the show - how could you be? But if you were unfamiliar, this show is on Peacock and here's the gist - a bunch of 20-somethings couple up and compete for $100,000 and love. Season 7, which ended last night, captured the attention of those who don't usually watch and kept those who do.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: We think everyone this season hasn't been super genuine to find love.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: It seems like the voters, like, the viewers, have more power of, like, who stays and goes.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: People are love bombing on the show, I know. People are, like, ghosting each other. People are, like, praying on each other, which is precisely what dating right now looks like.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: So if there's, like, a day where you're like, oh, like, I can't watch "Love Island." Like, then you're behind.

INSKEEP: That was Emma Santooli (ph), Deonte Lee (ph), Manon Talwar (ph) and Gabby Bartley (ph) at a watch party in Washington, D.C. last night. Nadira Goffe was also watching, I presume. She covers culture for Slate - is on the line. Good morning.

NADIRA GOFFE: Good morning.

INSKEEP: (Laughter) How was it?

GOFFE: You know, it was a very long episode. It was two hours.

INSKEEP: OK.

GOFFE: Tons of things happened, not all lovely. But, you know, it was a fun episode of television overall.

INSKEEP: I would like to explain something about the production of this program, which makes it different from other reality programs. I know sometimes they put it all in the can, so to speak. They record everything. It's broadcast a year later. This is released in real time, six days a week, while it's still going on. Is that true?

GOFFE: Yeah, close enough to. I believe that the events that we see happen either the day before or maybe two days before, but it's certainly happening as we are watching it.

INSKEEP: How does that affect the viewing experience?

GOFFE: In tons of ways. One massive way is that the show sort of relies on fan involvement, on fan votes, right? But there's a big controversy this season that this season has relied more on fan involvement than years past.

INSKEEP: In what way?

GOFFE: So obviously, fans vote for things like who's their favorite couple, and that has barring (ph) on who wins. However, this season, fans have basically realized that they have sway because of their social media presence. So if they really love a couple, then maybe production might try and push them together, or if they don't, then they can dig through that contestant's past social media presence, see if they've ever done anything untoward or inappropriate, and then launch what is essentially a smear campaign to get them off the show. And this has been rewarded twice in this season.

INSKEEP: Wow.

GOFFE: And so - yeah, the show has set a precedent that I'm not sure it wanted to set in terms of fan involvement and fans being entitled to what happens.

INSKEEP: OK, so the fans can now mob somebody off the screen, so to speak. OK, so we have the newest couple, Bryan and Amaya. Do I have their names correct? Is that right?

GOFFE: Yes, that's true.

INSKEEP: Tell me something about them.

GOFFE: Well, Amaya - well, both of them actually were bombshells coming into the show, meaning that they weren't members of the original cast of the show. And Amaya is kind of the people's princess. I do believe, in my personal opinion, that they won because fans mostly love her. She has been incredibly - I don't know - just herself and authentic. And Bryan was kind of there, but it seemed like they did form an actual relationship, and people are happy. And this is the win we wanted to see.

INSKEEP: I'm just dwelling on the fact that you have a particular meaning for this show of bombshell. I mean, I've heard that mean something else entirely, that might be relevant.

GOFFE: Yeah, I know. The show has a way of creating its own lingo and its own world, really.

INSKEEP: OK. Well, Nadira, thanks so much for your insights.

GOFFE: Thanks for having me.

INSKEEP: Nadira Goffe covers culture for Slate.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.