/ President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order restarting the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Do you remember the Presidential Fitness Test? President Trump announced he’s bringing it back for school-aged children as part of the administration’s Make America Health Again campaign. It hasn’t been in place since 2012.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid learns more from Dawn Coe, an associate professor of kinesiology at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

