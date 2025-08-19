© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

'Rabbit Moon' novel chronicles a tragic accident and the aftermath

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 19, 2025 at 7:56 AM AKDT

Find a book excerpt here.

Rabbit Moon” by Jennifer Haigh begins in Shanghai, where an American woman living there is hit by a car and is severely injured. Her divorced parents rush to the hospital, where she lies in a coma.

The story looks at the events leading up to this tragic accident and the aftermath.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Jennifer Haigh about the book, which she wrote while she was living in Shanghai.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom