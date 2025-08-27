© 2025 KDLL
How one Ohio business is weathering shifting tariff winds

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 27, 2025 at 7:45 AM AKDT

EarthQuaker Devices, based in Akron, Ohio, makes guitar pedals for musicians who want to create distortion effects in both live and recorded performances. It is among the world’s best-known pedal manufacturers.

But the ever-changing tariff policies are making it difficult to manufacture the company’s products and plan for the future.

J. Nungesser of Ideastream Public Media reports.

