What pressure is Fed's Lisa Cook under?

/ Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook listens during an open meeting of the Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve, June 25, 2025, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Embattled Federal Reserve board member Lisa Cook was a groundbreaker in the world of economics. Now, she is facing pressure from the White House over allegations surrounding her mortgages. President Trump fired her earlier this week, a move Cook is now challenging in court.

For more on who she is and how the industry is especially tough on women of color like her, host Robin Young speaks to Harvard Kennedy School Ph.D. student Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman, who was mentored by Cook and shares her story in her upcoming book “Double Tax: How Women of Color Are Overcharged and Underpaid.”

