New book explores how to raise kids in a high-tech world
Some of the trickiest things for parents to navigate right now are kids and phones, social media, and the internet. There is a lot of research that links kids’ use of social media with depression and anxiety. A lot of content online isn’t appropriate for kids, and there’s not much keeping them from accessing it. Plus, people of all ages spend a lot of time staring at a phone, scrolling instead of engaging with the people and the world around them.
Psychologist Jean Twenge has spent a lot of time researching the effects of this technology on kids. She’s also a parent raising teenagers.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Twenge about her new book, “10 Rules for Raising Kids in a High-Tech World,” that offers clear guidance on why and how to set boundaries.
Book excerpt: “10 Rules for Raising Kids in a High-Tech World”
By Jean Twenge
Copyright © 2025.
