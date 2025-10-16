© 2025 KDLL
Disability leaders warn Education Department cuts will have a significant impact

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 16, 2025 at 7:50 AM AKDT

Leaders from around the country are calling on the administration to reverse plans for sweeping layoffs at the Department of Education that may impact progress for students with disabilities.

Here & Now’s Robin Young learns more with Stephanie Smith Lee, former director of the Office of Special Education Programs at the Department of Education during the George W. Bush administration. She’s now co-director of Policy and Advocacy at the nonprofit National Down Syndrome Congress.

Here & Now Newsroom